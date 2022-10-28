Russians have already destroyed more than 8,000 objects in Mykolaiv region, including almost 6,000 residential buildings, - PO

As a result of Russian shelling in the Mykolaiv region, almost 8,300 objects were destroyed, including about 6,000 residential buildings.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this at a briefing.

"The Mykolayiv region is also under attack. Russian terrorists destroyed 8,297 objects there, including 4,826 private houses and 1,155 high-rise buildings," he noted.

At the same time, Tymoshenko informed that humanitarian aid is being delivered to the de-occupied territory of Kherson region, namely, to Nova Kamianka, Novohrihorivka, Ivanivka, ATMs and post terminals have started working there.

According to him, the service center of the Pension Fund has been restored in Vysokopillia, and electricity connection is underway.