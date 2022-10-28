New air defense equipment arrived in Kyiv, - Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko announced the arrival of new air defense systems that will protect the sky of the capital of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs about this.

"There was a meeting with the military, where I emphasized that we need to protect our energy supply facilities. Special attention was paid to this. The military assured me that new air defense equipment has now arrived in the capital and the air will be more protected. We hope that attacks and there will be no more provocations with kamikaze drones and missiles," Klitschko said on the air of the Kyiv TV channel.

