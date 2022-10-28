Embassy of Ukraine is already working with British government on Sunak’s visit

The Embassy of Ukraine in Great Britain is already working with the Government of the Kingdom on the visit of the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Ukraine.

Ambassador of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko announced this on the air of the national telethon "The only news", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"He found time to immediately call President Zelensky. I know that it was a very good conversation, during which, in particular, it was agreed that Rishi Sunak will pay a visit to Ukraine. When will this happen specifically? We are already working on this with our colleagues from the British government," the diplomat said.

