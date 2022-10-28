US to provide Ukraine with satellite antennas for first time to improve communication on battlefield - Pentagon

In a new defense assistance package, USA will provide Ukraine with satellite communication systems.

This was reported by Deputy Pentagon Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Voice of America.

Singh announced that the new aid package includes additional missiles for HIMARS, 2,000 anti-tank and 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, 1,300 anti-tank systems, 125 Humvee armored vehicles, small arms, ammunition and satellite communications antennas.

The package is provided under the authority of the US President. This allows the Pentagon to quickly send Ukraine weapons from its own stockpiles.

This is the first time the Pentagon is providing Ukraine with four satellite communications antennas that operate outside the Starlink system, the official confirmed. She, however, denied that the supplies are connected to the statements of American billionaire Elon Musk about the company's losses in support of Starlink for Ukraine, and pointed out that these antennas will be provided from the Pentagon's stocks.

"This is the first time we are sending four satellite communication antennas," Singh said. She explained that these antennas can interoperate with any system, not just Starlink. They help improve communications capabilities on the battlefield."

The need to provide such antennas is caused by the need to maintain communication on the battlefield in the conditions of energy facilities destruction in Ukraine, the official added.

"We see Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grids and infrastructure and these antennas provide additional capabilities on the ground at a critical time when Ukrainian infrastructure is under attack. They are not meant to replace services like Starlink, but to help improve communications on the battlefield," the Pentagon spokeswoman added.

Singh also said that training of the Ukrainian military to operate NASAM systems will be completed soon, making it possible to transfer the systems to Ukraine next month.

