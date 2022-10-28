"Mykolayiv direction is all going to fuck off to Russia, they say we will enter through Belarus," - GUR interception. AUDIO

Russian serviceman told his friend about a planned withdrawal from Mykolaiv direction and possible redeployment to Belarus.

It was mentioned in interception of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Our direction Mykolayivske, at night, everyone gathers and goes to fuck off to Russia. We give up all our positions, everything is fucked. I didn't believe it until the last moment, when the divisional commander, Lieutenant Colonel, came and said so. They're going in all directions. Fucking hell, we can't do anything. But they say we'll go in through Belarus, us. Now they are going to gather everybody there. The occupant says.

The occupant is in a state of panic, that he will have to withdraw.

"How many people died here in our Mykolayiv direction, how many fucking people. That's a fuckin' lot. Thousands of people gave their lives to take this territory. And in the end, we give it away so fucking easy. Man, you should see what's going on here. It's fucked up, man, it's fucked up, it's fucked up. Fucking fucked up everything in the world. What's gonna happen next? Are we going to give away all of Russia?", complains the Rashist.

