Ukrainian Armed Forces almost took control of Svatove-Kreminna road in Luhansk region - Haidai

Ukrainian Armed Forces practically took control of an important road between occupied towns of Svatove and Kreminna.

This was stated by the Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai on the air of the "Present Time" channel, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"We can say that the Svatove-Kreminna road is practically under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite bad weather and heavy rains for several days in a row, which slowed down the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, there is still progress. It is small, but it is there every day," he noted.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing in Svatove-Kreminna direction, attack on Bilohorivka repelled - Haidai

At the same time, he refused to comment on the information about the alleged Ukrainian breakthrough north of Svatove.

"I really hope that next week we will show photos and videos from the de-occupied territories, because we are directly preparing to enter these territories. There are people left there, not very many of them, but they are there. And they need to be supported from the very first days," Haidai added.