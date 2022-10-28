Two NASAMS air defense systems to be ready for delivery to Ukraine in November - Blinken

US is working to supply Ukraine with air defense systems, first NASAMS systems will be ready for delivery to Ukraine in November.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Gordon.

"The United States will continue to stand with more than 50 allies and partners as the people of Ukraine defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination. We are also working to provide Ukraine with the air defence capabilities it needs, including the two NASAMS systems that were previously announced and will be ready for delivery to Ukraine next month, and we are working with allies and partners to ensure that their own air defence systems are delivered to Ukraine. The capabilities we are providing are carefully calibrated to bring maximum value to Ukraine on the battlefield," Blinken said.

Blinken noted that in accordance with the delegated authority of the U.S. President, he approved the allocation of a $275 million military assistance package to Ukraine.

