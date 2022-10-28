Fighters of "Hort" Special Forces eliminated "Wagner" PMC Deputy Chief of Staff

Servicemen of Ukrainian special forces "Hort" eliminated "Wagner" mercenaries’ Deputy Chief of Staff during a combat mission.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Special unit "Hort" Facebook page.

During a combat mission, the fighters of our Special Forces unit in close fighting encountered a group of militants of the notorious Prygozhyn's PMC "Wagner".

As noted, the combat contact sent the entire enemy group to hell. The deputy chief of staff was identified among the two hundred Wagnerians.

In addition, the defenders captured the weapon of this dead occupant - AK-12. This rifle was adopted by the enemy army in 2018.

