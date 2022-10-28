Victory will take time, setting deadlines is a path to defeat - Kuleba

The war of Ukraine against Russian Federation will last as long as it takes to win. It is inappropriate to set time limits here.

This was stated by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"Ukrainians should be prepared for the fact that victory will take time. How long will it take? Weeks, six months or a year - this is another question, but the victory will certainly come. If we allow ourselves some other approach and set deadlines - we fight until spring or we fight until next winter and then we cannot - this is the path to defeat. Ukraine cannot afford this way," Kuleba stressed.

The Minister added that at the beginning of the invasion it was critically necessary to hold out for a week. And not only not to be defeated in the war, but to demonstrate the ability to resist.

Kuleba also stressed that he hoped that when the number of dead Russians exceeds 10,000, it will slow down Russia.

"I was mistaken in the second criterion. I did not expect that (the Russian President - ed.) despises the lives of his fellow citizens so much. But I was right in the first one, and in a week... radical changes began in the attitude of other countries to our resistance," the Foreign Minister said.