Establishment of safety zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP is moving too slowly, - IAEA Head Grossi

Establishment of safety zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP is moving too slowly.

This was stated by IAEA Head Raphael Grossi, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

On October 28, at a Carnegie Endowment event in Washington, Grossi said he was "extremely disappointed" with the pace of agreement on the safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"For me, creating a security zone around a nuclear power plant is the most obvious thing. How can a nuclear power plant be shelled at all?" the IAEA chief was outraged.

Grossi also expressed "serious concern" that Russia detained two of its employees on October 17.