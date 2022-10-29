Russian troops are not successful. Our borders remain unchanged, and defensive operation is carried out successfully, - Zaluzhniy

Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhniy spoke with Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

It was stated by Zaluzhiy in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I start every phone conversation with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley with words of gratitude to the General, President Biden and the entire American people for the help that keeps us fighting.

Informed my vis-a-vis that the Defence Forces of Ukraine are focusing their efforts on the following key tasks:

liberate the occupied territories,

prevent the enemy from seizing new areas,

ensure the protection of critical infrastructure facilities of our state by means of air and missile defense,

continue the formation and training of reserves for future combat operations.

Despite the absolute fire superiority, the increase in the number of troops and, accordingly, attacks at the expense of mobilized troops, the enemy is not successful. Thanks to the courage and professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and officers, our borders remain unchanged, and the defensive operation is being carried out successfully according to the plan," said Zaluzhniy.