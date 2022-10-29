Russian spy was detained in Norway. He pretended to be scientist from Brazil

Norwegian investigators found out the real name of a man suspected of spying for Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The detainee had Brazilian documents in the name of Jose Asis Jammaria, but it turned out that his real name is Mykhail Vladimirovich Mikushin.

The man lived in Norway since 2021, worked at the Arctic University of Tromsø as a Brazilian researcher. He was detained on the way to work on the morning of Monday, October 24. The next day, October 25, they were taken to the courthouse.

Watch more: Brazilian citizen who fought for "DPR" gets 13 years in jail, - Kyiv prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

The detained scientist is asked to be deported from the country, as he "poses a threat to fundamental national interests." In the special police service of Norway, PST, they believe that this man is actually a Russian citizen who performs tasks for the Russian Federation under the cover of Brazil.

The day after the arrest of Jammaria-Miklushyn, Tromso broke off twinning with three Russian cities: Arkhangelsk, Murmansk and Nadym.

We will remind: for the past month, this is at least the tenth case of detention of espionage suspects in the north of Norway, where strategic facilities are located.