Occupiers are shelling Kharkiv region. There were fires in Dvorichnaya, - RMA
Oleh Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, in the city of Vovchansk, as a result of shelling, an economic building was damaged, in the village of Dvorichna - residential buildings, and fires broke out.
"According to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, two women aged 43 and 40, as well as a 60-year-old man, were injured in the Kupiansk district," the report says.
Demining continues in the territories liberated from the enemy. During the day, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service defused 413 explosive objects.
"On the contact line, our fighters continue combat operations with the occupiers. We support the Armed Forces and work for Victory!" - sums up Synehubiv.