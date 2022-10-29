95% of Ukrainians trust Ukrainian army - survey

The level of trust in the Armed Forces of Ukraine among Ukrainians is over 95%.

This is the result of a nationwide survey by the Razumkov Center, Censor.NET informs.

"Among social institutions, Ukrainians have the most trust in the Armed Forces (96% trust them completely or to some extent), the President of Ukraine (82%), humanitarian and charitable organizations (78%), the Church (70%), universities (62%), women's organizations (59.5%), state institutions (55%), the police (55%), environmental organizations (54%). The attitude towards the Government of the country is controversial (51.5% trust it, but not much less - 48% - express distrust), the same applies to television (51% and 49%, respectively) and the press (49% and 50%, respectively)," the report says.

The national survey "Citizens' assessment of the situation in the country, trust in social institutions, political and ideological orientations of Ukrainian citizens in the conditions of Russian aggression (September-October 2022)" was conducted in 112 settlements of Ukraine. More than 2,000 respondents took part in it.

Read more: 86% of Ukrainians are sure of need to continue armed struggle, even if shelling of civilian infrastructure continues, - KIIS