Biden will personally attend G20 summit in Indonesia, - White House

US President Joe Biden will personally participate in the G20 summit in Indonesia, which will be held in November.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the White House, Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports.

"The President will be in Bali, Indonesia from November 13 to 16 for the G20 Leaders' Summit. In Bali, the President will welcome President Widodo's leadership of the Group of Twenty and underscore the U.S. commitment to this premier forum for economic cooperation with countries that account for more than 80% of global GDP," - said in her statement.

As noted, at the summit, Biden will work with G20 partners to address such issues as climate change, the global impact of the Russian war on Ukraine, including energy and food security, as well as a number of other issues that are important for the recovery of the global economy.

Before his trip to Bali, the US president will take part in the UN climate conference, which will be held on November 11 in Egypt, and on November 12-13 he will pay a visit to the capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh, where he will attend the annual US-ASEAN summit.

After Biden's trip to Asia and North Africa, US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Bangkok to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting on November 18-19.

We will remind, previously the coordinator of strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, said that Biden will not meet face-to-face with Putin during the summit of the leaders of the Group of Seven countries, which will take place next month on the Indonesian island of Bali.