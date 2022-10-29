It is already difficult to say who or what "Putin" is, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is not ready to just talk with Putin and the Russian regime in general today.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state said this during a conversation with students and representatives of the professorial staff of Yale University.

"In general, it is already difficult for me to say who or what "Putin" is. Putin today is such a circle of people, this is a military-political leadership under the brand "Putin", which is taking aggressive steps to destroy the nation. We are not ready to just talk like that today with Putin, with this regime in general," the president said.

According to Zelensky, the Russian regime shows disrespect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

