In week, marines destroyed 70 invaders, nine tanks and helicopter, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

From October 22 to 28, servicemen of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 70 invaders, nine tanks, and a helicopter.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Servicemen of the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups continue to give a worthy rebuff to the aggressor. Artillery military units and units of the Navy inflicted fire damage on the Russian invaders," the message reads.

According to detailed information, in the period from October 22 to 28, the Navy servicemen destroyed: personnel - more than 70 invaders, 9 tanks, 6 APC, 1 self-propelled howitzer, 2 mortars, a helicopter, as well as a warehouse with ammunition.

