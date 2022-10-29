Putin is unlikely to survive defeat in war with Ukraine, - Budanov

Currently, there are no chances for a coup d’etat in Russia, but after its defeat in Ukraine, it will happen very quickly

As Censor.NET reports, he stated this in an interview with The Drive.

According to Budanov, next year Ukraine will be able to reach the borders of 1991.

"It is unlikely that he (Putin. - Ed.) will survive this. And now there are active discussions in Russia about who will replace him," he explained.

At the same time, the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense refused to name Putin's likely successors.

"The population of the Russian Federation will support the government and its actions until the defeat of the Russian Federation. And when Russia loses, they will immediately start saying that they have nothing to do with it and that their leaders were wrong," Budanov emphasized.

Also, he said, there is currently no chance for a coup d'état in Russia, but after its defeat in Ukraine, it will happen very quickly.

"I don't trust the Russians at all. I don't believe that there is any good person behind him (Putin. - Ed.), but whoever comes to power will definitely blame Putin for all the bad things that have been done," he added Budanov.

