AFU shot down "Iskander-K" missile flying in direction of Zaporizhzhia - AC "East"
10 47327
Ukrainian defenders shot down the Russian "Iskander-K" missile.
This was reported by the Air Command "East", Censor.NET reports.
"Another cruise missile from Rostov did not reach its target. Today, a mobile MANPADS system detected and launched an enemy "Iskander-K" missile heading toward Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the detonation, the missile changed course and fell into a deserted place.
For the skillful and timely actions of the MANPADS operator, the soldier will be presented with an award," the message reads.