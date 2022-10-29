Troops of Russian Federation are conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

Areas of more than 15 settlements were hit by enemy attacks.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 on October 29, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! The two-hundred-and-forty-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the Defense Forces in certain directions, does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy continues shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carries out fortification equipment of the lines in separate directions, and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Strikes critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war.

During the day, the enemy launched 5 missiles and 7 air strikes and carried out more than 29 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 15 settlements were hit by enemy attacks. In particular, Sloviansk and Siversk in the Donetsk region and Novooleksandrivka in the Kherson region

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversky direction - from mortars, in the areas of Rozhkovichi and Budky settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Veterynarne, Vilkhuvatka, Hatishche, Hryhorivka, Dvorichna, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Strilecha, and Chuhunivka;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Kislivka, Tabaivka, Berestovka, Nevske, Olhivka, Novoyehorivka, and Yampolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilogorivka, Zvanivka, Siversk, Soledar, Zarichne, New York, Vasyukivka and Serebryanka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Nevelske, Vesele, Vodiane, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske and Opytne.

The occupiers did not conduct active offensive actions in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Shelling from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery was recorded in the areas of Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Pavlivka, Olhivske, and Chervone settlements.

Nikopol and Vyshchetarasivka of the Dnipropetrovsk region were directly affected by rocket and barrel artillery fire in the South Buh region.

The vehicles that were in the communal property of the city of Kherson were moved by the invaders to the temporarily occupied Crimea. Information regarding the removal of medical preparations from most pharmacies in the city is confirmed. Since October 26 of this year, the occupation authorities suspended the medical staff of several city hospitals, the medical equipment from which the Russian occupiers took away.

Under the pretext of conducting preparations for the defense of the city of Nova Kakhovka, the Russian military is conducting a forced evacuation of the local population from the streets located on the banks of the Dnipro River.

According to available information, the illegal armed formations of the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region have significant problems with financial support. Militants do not receive assigned payments.

Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 17 times during the day. 11 of them - in areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 3 - in platoon strongholds, and 3 - in positions of enemy air defense complexes. In different directions, the Ukrainian air defense shot down the Kh-59 air-guided missile and 2 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles of the enemy.

During the current 24 hours, units of missile forces and artillery hit 4 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile installation, and 6 other important military objects of the occupiers.

We believe in the Armed Forces! We will win! Glory to Ukraine!" - says the summary.