Russia found far-fetched excuse for blockade of Ukrainian grain, - Kuleba

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Russia had found a pretext to withdraw from the "grain agreement".

The minister wrote about this on his Twitter on Saturday, Censor.NET reports.

"We warned about the plans of the Russian Federation to disrupt the Black Sea grain initiative. Now Moscow is blocking the grain corridor, which ensures food security for millions of people, under a contrived pretext. I call on all states to demand that the Russian Federation stop the hunger games and return to its obligations," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

