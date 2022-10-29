Rescuers found another body under rubble in Sviatohirsk Lavra. PHOTOS

In Donetsk region, rescuers, while dismantling rubble of a partially destroyed building on Sviatohirsk Lavra territory, found a body of another deceased.

It was reported on Facebook by press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"This morning, rescuers of the 6th State Fire and Rescue Detachment began to remove the rubble of a partially destroyed three-story building on the territory of the Sviatohirsk Lavra, which was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. During the debris removal, the body of one person was found (personal data and gender are being established)," - the statement reads.

The SES noted that in total, since the beginning of the work, two bodies have been found.

As of 16:20, the work on the dismantling of the rubble has been suspended. The personnel of the Slovyansk garrison cleared and dismantled 5 tons of building structures.

As reported, in early October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Sviatohirsk and Lyman communities from Russian invaders. In the de-occupied territories it was recorded that the enemy destroyed the infrastructure by 80%. Also, 90% of housing in these communities was destroyed or damaged.









