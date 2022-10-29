Russian occupants want to mobilize 10 thousand men in Mariupol, - City Council

In Mariupol, occupants use martial law for robbery, free labor and mobilization of men.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko, informs Mariupol City Council in Telegram.

"Collaborators use martial law for robbery, taking out the surviving equipment and Ukrainian metal products. They involve residents in any work without payment of wages. In addition, they plan to mobilize 10 thousand men," - the City Council informed.

"Russian occupants issue a red piece of paper called a passport. It is almost impossible to leave the city. They shelled the checkpoint to Zaporizhzhia. They are closing it and doing everything to prevent Mariupol residents from leaving the city and going to the Ukrainian-controlled territory. People are trying to leave through the territory of Russia. Because they understand that Mariupol has been turned into a ghetto, they do not want to be Russian cannon fodder," noted Vadym Boychenko.