In southern direction, AFU destroyed 57 occupiers, Russian complexes "Tunguska" and "Pantsir-S1", - OC "South"
2 7612
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian anti-aircraft missile-gun complexes "Tunguska" and "Pantsir-S1" in the south.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".
Other enemy losses: 57 soldiers; self-propelled artillery and mortar installation "Nona"; "Akatsia" and "Msta-S" self-propelled howitzers; howitzers "D-20" and "Msta-B"; 1 tank; 7 units of armored vehicles.
A tank and 3 units of armored vehicles were also damaged.
Our missile and artillery units completed more than 190 fire missions.
The enemy carried out 6 airstrikes on air defense deployment points, strongholds, areas of concentration of manpower and equipment. The Ukrainian aviation responded with ten airstrikes against the concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment