Russian army reduced pace of offensive near Bakhmut after strike of AFU, - ISW

Russian forces reduced the pace of their offensive operations near Bakhmut on October 29.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukrainian forces launched a high-precision attack on Russian troops, who were preparing for a new attack, south of Bakhmut in the Mayorsk region. Approximately 300 Russian servicemen were killed in the attack.

Russian troops evacuated 60 wounded to a medical facility in Horlivka, Donetsk region. The Ukrainian General Staff subsequently did not report any Russian ground attacks near Bakhmut in either its morning or evening briefings.

None of Russia's claims that its troops had launched an offensive on Vugledar included confirmation of hostilities. The General Staff of Ukraine did not report on the task of ground strikes by Russian troops in the west of the Donetsk region.

