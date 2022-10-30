During day, occupiers killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, bodies of 5 civilians who died during occupation were discovered - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, the occupiers killed five civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"On October 29, it became known about 5 civilians of the Donetsk region were killed by the Russians: in Antonivka, Pervomaisked, Druzhba, Klishchiivka, and Elizavetivka.

In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 5 civilians who died during the occupation: 2 in Korovyny Yar, 2 in Sviatohirsk, and 1 in Lyman.

Another 8 people were injured yesterday," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

