PMC "Wagner" demonstrates approach to recruiting new recruits that prioritizes quantity, not experience or quality - British intelligence

British intelligence suggests that Wagner’s PMC, whose fighters are widely recruited to participate in hostilities on the Russian side, is paying less and less attention to the quality of fighters it hires, seeking to recruit as many as possible.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense on the war in Ukraine dated October 30.

The review recalls that the Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who organized Wagner's PMC, actually admitted the other day that they have changed their selection criteria and are now recruiting, including those convicted of crimes and people with serious illnesses such as HIV and hepatitis C.

Intelligence notes that if in previous conflicts, where these mercenaries were recruited, Wagner's PMC maintained fairly demanding criteria for the selection of recruits and most of them had previously been soldiers of the regular Russian army, now the recruitment of prisoners with serious illnesses "underlines the approach in which the priority is the number, not experience or quality."

Prigozhin recently spoke about plans to create a 200-kilometer defensive "Wagner Line" in the east of Ukraine. This would require significant labor resources. Therefore, it is quite possible that some of the new recruits from among the prisoners will initially be involved in the construction of defense lines," the intelligence says.

