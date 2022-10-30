Putin is ready for negotiations with West to reduce tensions, but there are conditions - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assures that the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, is allegedly still ready for negotiations.

Lavrov's words are quoted by RIA-News, Censor.NET informs.

"We are ready to talk with the West about reducing tensions, but only if there are realistic proposals based on equal approaches," Lavrov said.

He also added that the leadership of Russia, "especially Putin, is still ready for negotiations regarding Ukraine."

In turn, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, said that the platform for Vladimir Putin's negotiations with US President Joe Biden could be the desire of the United States to listen to "Russia's concerns" regarding security guarantees.

"The desire of the United States to listen to our concerns, that is, in fact, the desire of the United States to return to the state of December-January and ask itself the question: what the Russians offer may not suit all of us, but perhaps it is worth sitting down at the negotiating table. I mean the draft documents that were sent to Brussels and Washington," Peskov said during the broadcast of "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin".

