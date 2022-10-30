Russian occupiers are dragging property stolen from Ukrainians. PHOTO

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces photographed the invaders dragging looted property from the captured settlement.

The photo was published on Telegram of the Special Operations Forces, Censor.NET reports.

"Soldiers of the SSO of Ukraine, during the reconnaissance of the area, recorded how the so-called "liberators" took the property of peaceful people in one of the captured settlements. The marauders did not even hide and dragged bags of loot through the streets in broad daylight," the message reads.

See more: Professional military personnel of the Russian Federation cannot withstand onslaught of Armed Forces of Ukraine and massively write reports on termination of contracts - interception by SSU. AUDIO