Russian Federation has forever lost Europe as market, - head of International Energy Agency Birol

The Russian Federation is losing its energy war against the West.

This opinion was expressed by the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Immediately before the invasion of Ukraine, about 65% of total Russian gas exports and 55% of Russian oil exports went to Europe. Europe was the largest market, the largest client for the Russian Federation, and Russia lost this client forever. The largest client," Birol said.

Asked whether Russia could replace European customers with other regions, Birol said it would not be easy, as "a large part" of Russian gas comes from Western Siberia and is then piped to Europe. Building completely new pipelines to China or India could take up to 10 years and a significant amount of technology and investment, he noted.

"You are not selling onions on the market, you are selling natural gas. This is a different business. So replacing natural gas exports to Europe for Russia in the short term is an impossible dream," said the head of the IEA.

According to him, Russian aggression against Ukraine led to the largest energy crisis in world history.

"We are in the midst of the first truly global energy crisis. Our world has never seen an energy crisis of this depth and complexity. In the 1970s we had an oil crisis, but it was only oil. Now we have oil, natural gas, coal, electricity. The reason is very simple: Russia, the country that attacked Ukraine, is the largest exporter of energy resources in the world," said Birol.

The executive director of the IEA called Europe the "epicenter" of the crisis and characterized its long-term dependence on cheap Russian fuel as a "mistake" that lies at the heart of this crisis.

According to him, the European continent will be able to survive the coming winter with only some "economic and social shocks" and without serious damage, but only if the winter "is not too long and too cold."

However, Birol expressed more concern about the winter of 2023-2024, citing three key factors: the lack of Russian gas in Europe, China's economic recovery and tighter conditions in the LNG markets.

"In the next few years, we have to be prepared to deal with instability and high energy prices, and we have to find a solution. But frankly, this winter is tough, and the next one could be even tougher," he said.

Speaking of oil, Birol made no secret of his displeasure with OPEC's latest decision to cut production by two million barrels per day in an effort to boost prices. He believes that the world's leading oil cartel should have acted more responsibly during the crisis.

"Now they have decided to cut oil production, which will push the price up. Therefore, inflation will increase, and the world economy may go into recession. This is a very risky and, in my opinion, unsuccessful decision," he said.