Occupiers shelled Chernihiv region from territory of Russian Federation, - OC "South"

The occupiers once again shelled Chernihiv region from the territory of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, from 12:40 to 13:04, observers reported 21 rounds, probably from 122 mm barrel artillery, in the direction of Halahanivka settlement.

There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

