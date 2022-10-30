Manufacturer of "Bayraktars" can help Ukraine in fight against Iranian drones: "We are conducting tests"

The CEO of the Turkish company Baykar, Haluk Bayraktar, said that his company’s drones will soon be able to counter Iranian kamikaze drones, which Russia uses to attack infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using air-to-air missiles.

This is reported by Daily Sabah, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Soon, our Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci will have air-to-air missiles, and not only to defeat drones, but also other enemy aircraft. We are conducting our tests," said the general director of the Baykar company during the defense exhibition SAHA Expo in Istanbul.

He also announced the signing of a contract between the Baykar company and the Turkish rocket giant Roketsan for the integration of the Sungur air defense missile to combat drones.

"Sungur is a proven munition, especially against moving targets such as helicopters and drones. Using it from unmanned aerial vehicles as an air-to-air missile will change the situation," said Murat Ikinci, general manager of Roketsan.

The integration of such missiles into the Akinci and Bayraktar TB2 combat drones will create a low-cost aerial patrol concept to eliminate threats such as attack helicopters and enemy drones, including kamikaze drones, instead of using expensive aircraft, it said.

According to Bayraktar, Iran's kamikaze drones are slow, noisy and deployed at low altitudes, making them "easy targets".

"In any case, we must be ready for countermeasures... We fully support Ukraine in protecting its sovereignty," he said.