In south, Ukrainian aviation hit positions of Russian air defense twice

In the south, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made two strikes against the air defense positions of the invaders. Rocket and artillery units completed 70 missions.

This was reported by the "South" operational command, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"During the night, our aircraft carried out two strikes against the enemy's air defense positions, missile and artillery units completed 70 missions," the message reads.

Losses of the enemy as a result of blows inflicted on him are further investigated.

The situation in the South Bug operational area, according to the command, remains steadily tense, but under control.

The enemy is trying to hold the occupied lines, at the same time reformatting units, setting up new lines of defense.

Shelling of Defense Forces positions along the contact line continues. Also, the enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance and attacks territorial communities adjacent to the contact line and located in the deep rear, thereby continuing man-made blackmail and psychological pressure on the civilian population of Ukraine.

In particular, from the left bank of the Dnipro, Russian troops are shelling the liberated territories of the Kherson region. With heavy artillery and rocket systems of volley fire, the enemy hit the settlements of the Novooleksandrivsk community of Beryslav district, as a result of which three civilians were injured, and private settlements were damaged.

The Mykolaiv region was hit by rockets twice during the night. According to the information of OC "South", the enemy hit the Berezneguvat community with S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, "plowing" open surfaces.

The enemy's tactical aircraft fired Kh-59 cruise missiles at the city of Ochakiv. Administrative and economic buildings, private garages and objects of industrial infrastructure were destroyed and damaged by the enemy strike. Residential buildings were also damaged. Fires caused by shelling have been extinguished. There are no civilian casualties.

In the morning, the Shirokiv community was also shelled. Enemy fire destroyed one residential building, two houses were damaged. People were not injured.

According to the command, eight ships of the enemy fleet are maneuvering in the Black Sea. Ships are kept along the Crimean coast. Two surface and one underwater missile carriers have 20 Kalibrs at the ready.