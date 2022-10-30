Ministry of Defense of Turkey is negotiating with Russian Federation on "grain agreement", they say "there are grounds for optimism"

After Russia’s announcement of the temporary suspension of participation in the "grain agreement", Turkey started negotiations and hopes for their successful conclusion.

This was reported to the Bloomberg agency on Sunday by a Turkish official on the condition of anonymity, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

According to the representative of Turkey, "there are grounds for optimism that the negotiations (with Russia) can make progress."

He also added that vessels with Ukrainian grain that have already arrived in Istanbul are being inspected, but new grain carriers from Ukraine will not be dispatched yet.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of Turkey officially confirmed the negotiations with the Russian side.

"The Minister of National Defense (Turkey) Hulusi Akar continues negotiations and coordination with his interlocutors, and the relevant authorities continue negotiations and coordination among themselves," the agency said in a statement.

"During these meetings, the parties are reminded of the importance of continuing an initiative that has a positive impact on humanity around the world and proves that all crises can be resolved through goodwill and dialogue, as well as the importance of avoiding all kinds of provocations that will negatively affect the continuation the operation of the mechanism," they add.