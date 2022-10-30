Guterres conducts negotiations on restoration of Russia’s participation in "grain agreement"

UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres is conducting active negotiations regarding the restoration of Russia’s participation in the grain agreement.

This was announced by the spokesman of the UN Secretary General Stefan Dujarric on Sunday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The spokesman noted that Guterres is "deeply concerned about the situation surrounding the Black Sea Grain Initiative and has postponed his trip to Algeria for the Arab League summit for one day to focus on this issue."

The Secretary General continues to participate in intensive contacts aimed at restoring Russia's participation in the grain agreement, he noted.

