Ruscists in occupied Kherson Region are creating conditions unsuitable for civilian population to live in, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on the criminal actions of Russians in the occupied territory of the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The occupying authorities of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region are trying to create conditions in the territory under their control that are unsuitable for the local civilian population to live in. For example, in Nova Kakhovka, since October 29 of this year, access to the Internet has been cut off and, through loudspeakers, they are disseminating information about the need to leave the region within 48 hours due to the alleged threat of missile strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Medical personnel of local hospitals and operational services of the city are subject to priority so-called "evacuation". In addition, the occupation authorities issued a decree obliging entrepreneurs to sell off all food products and close shops and markets from November 1, 2022."

Read more: Professional military personnel of the Russian Federation cannot withstand onslaught of Armed Forces of Ukraine and massively write reports on termination of contracts - interception by SSU. AUDIO