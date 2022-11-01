Russian occupants said they would forcibly take people out of Kakhovka district

Kremlin’s occupation puppet authorities in occupied part of Kherson region are going to forcibly resettle people from Kakhovka district.

This was written by the propaganda newspaper RIA News.

"Due to the high level of military threat, starting from November 6, compulsory measures will be used to evacuate residents from Kakhovka district of Kherson region," the occupiers said.

The occupants of Kherson region expect to evacuate citizens from the 15-kilometer zone along the Dnipro river in three days.

According to the Kremlin protege Volodymyr Saldo, up to 70 thousand residents are planned to be resettled from the 15-kilometer zone near the Dnipro river in Kherson region, and the process has already begun.

As a reminder, Russian occupants intimidate residents of Kherson region with statements that Ukraine allegedly plans to blow up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, but the Ukrainian authorities refute this and emphasize that the Russian military mined the dam long ago and can provoke flooding of the region and a large-scale environmental disaster.