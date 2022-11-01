US allocates $55 million in aid to restore heating infrastructure in Ukraine, - State Department

Government of USA has allocated $55 million from USAID funds to repair and maintain heating infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as additional assistance from US Department of State for demining of liberated territories.

This was stated on Tuesday during a briefing in Washington, D.C., by U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a new package of $55 million to help Ukraine repair and maintain heating infrastructure in its 19 regions, covering up to seven million Ukrainians," said the U.S. Department of State spokesperson.

In addition, according to him, USAID assistance provides for the shipment of more than 1600 generators, water purification systems and other equipment necessary for heating.

"Over the past 36 hours, Russia has fired nearly 100 missiles at water and energy facilities in Ukraine. As the temperature drops, these Russian attacks, which are intended to increase the suffering of ordinary people, are particularly abhorrent," the State Department spokesman said.

He also stressed that the United States "remains committed to the victory of a sovereign, independent Ukraine" and is working to deliver air defense systems so that Ukrainian forces can continue to repel Russian missile attacks.

In addition, Price said that the U.S. Department of State has allocated $47.6 million to a company in California to provide urgent humanitarian assistance for demining of Ukrainian territories affected by Russia's aggressive war.