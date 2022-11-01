Pushing invaders beyond Ukrainian border will not mean end of this war, - Kyslytsia

Defeat and expulsion of Russian occupants from Ukraine will not be enough to end this war: it will probably end with regime change in Russia.

This was stated by Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LEAGUE.

According to the diplomat, "the victory on the territory of Ukraine, the complete defeat of Russian forces, their displacement beyond the border recognized by the whole world will not mean the end of the war".

"If the deputization of the regime in the Russian Federation is not carried out, we will constantly live in tension under the threat of a repeated military intervention," Kyslytsia explained.

The diplomat sees "the only right way" to respond to potential threat that will continue to arise from the Russian Federation "for the coming decades":

Ukraine's accession to NATO;

full integration into the European Union;

in further development of "extremely strong" Armed Forces;

in strengthening the economy.

