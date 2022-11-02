Positive news on exchanges is possible this week, - Lubinets

Until Ukrainian authorities return absolutely all our fellow citizens from Russian captivity, both civilian hostages and prisoners of war, exchange work will not be completed.

This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during the telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"This (exchanges - Ed.) is a long process, but our task is to return absolutely everyone. Until we return everyone - both civilians and prisoners of war - our work will not be completed. Therefore, believe me, we are all constantly engaged in this - the process of negotiations," Lubinets said.

According to the Ukrainian ombudsman, all those who are members of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, all those involved in the negotiations on the return of prisoners of war and civilian hostages to Ukraine, including President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, are engaged in this process.

Lubinets clarified that Ukraine has repeatedly raised the issue with the Russian Federation to stop the practice of point exchanges and move to the exchange of "everyone for everyone".

"So far, Russia refuses to do so. It is difficult to say why. Probably, in this way they reserve the right to stretch this process somewhere, to coordinate someone for a long time... And I do not want to get ahead, but I really hope that God willing, we will have positive news this week," he said.