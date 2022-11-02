China resists talks on nuclear deterrence, - Pentagon

China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk of nuclear weapons, senior US officials said on Tuesday.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The Pentagon says China is making a major expansion of its nuclear forces and is on track to have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.

Beijing has long resisted arms control talks with Washington, arguing that the United States already has a much larger arsenal.

Alexander Bell, the deputy assistant secretary of state for arms control, told the Atlantic Council that, despite US efforts, Washington and Beijing still have not begun to engage on the issue.

"As a first step, we would really like to talk to them about each other's doctrines, about crisis management," Bell said.

