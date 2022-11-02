Residential buildings were damaged in two districts of Mykolaiv region as result of Russian shelling
On the morning of November 2, Russian troops once again struck the Mykolaiv region. As a result of shelling, residential buildings were damaged in two districts.
This was reported by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
So, around 06:00 a.m., the occupiers struck the Mykolaiv district, as a result of enemy shelling, a residential building was damaged in the settlement of the Pervomaysk district. There are no casualties.
In addition, at 03:45 a.m. a settlement of the Bashtanka district came under fire. As a result of the impact of ammunition and its fragments, one house caught fire. The previously destroyed buildings were also hit. There were no casualties.