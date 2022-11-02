On morning of November 2, Russians attacked Odesa region with three missiles, which were destroyed by air defense forces - OC "South"
2 3923
At dawn on November 2, the Russian air force attacked Odesa with three Kh-59 missiles - they were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense units.
This was reported by the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports with reference to the Odesa City Council on Telegram.
The message states: "At dawn, the enemy directed three Kh-59 cruise missiles over Odesa.
From the direction of the Black Sea, with Su-30 aircraft, the enemy tried to attack the south of the region.
All missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defense forces over the sea."