Russia and Belarus are preparing for joint exercises in 2023

Belarus and Russia have started preparations for the joint operational military exercise "Shield of the Union-2023".

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

"We will discuss the basics of the concept of joint operational training of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus "Shield of the Union - 2023", which will be the main event of joint training of the military administration and troops next year," he said during the meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus and the Russian Federation in the regime video conferencing.

Khrenin added that during the collegium they will hear reports "on the main directions of countering attempts to falsify history", as well as on the state and directions of improvement of the Unified Regional Air Defense System.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus repeated the narratives of the Kremlin and Lukashenko that Belarus and Russia are allegedly under "unprecedented pressure and hybrid influence", and NATO is allegedly "improving the military infrastructure near the borders of the Union state".