Occupiers use Henichesk as base for training mobilized Russians

The Russian occupiers use Henichesk, which is located in the Kherson region near Crimea, as a base for the training of mobilized military personnel.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty, Kherson Regional Council deputy Serhii Khlan told about it.

"There are a lot of Russian troops in Henichesk. They started to bring their troops there, and it was Henichesk that they first started using as a training base for these mobilized soldiers who are leaving the Russian Federation," says the deputy.

"They go to Henichesk, stop there, they are resettled now on Arabatskaya Strelka, where there are recreation centers. But mostly there are closer to Strelkove. There they conduct such quick training courses and are sent to the front, to the left bank of the Dnipro and the right shore," he added.

Khlan also reported that the mobilized are also being sent to build fortifications along the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.