US is concerned that Russian Federation discussed use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine, - NYT

Higher Russian military leadership discussed Moscow’s possibilities of using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine. These negotiations raised the concern of Washington.

The New York Times writes about it, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not take part in the talks, which took place amid Russia's increased nuclear rhetoric and its failures on the battlefield.

At the same time, the participation of the top Russian military leadership in the discussions has worried the administration of the US President Joe Biden, because it shows the disappointment of the enemy generals with their failures in the war against Ukraine.

However, US officials say they have seen no evidence of Russia moving nuclear weapons or taking tactical steps to prepare for a strike.

According to intelligence sources, discussions took place as early as mid-October. American officials did not disclose the details of the scenario, but CIA director William Burns claimed that Putin's desperation could still push Russia to such a step.

"We have made clear from the outset that Russia's comments regarding the potential use of nuclear weapons are deeply troubling and we take them seriously. We continue to monitor this as best we can, and we see no indication that Russia is preparing to use them." said the representative of the US National Security Council, John Kirby.

According to the Pentagon, Russia has about 2,000 units of tactical nuclear weapons, which are intended for use on battlefields in order to suppress conventional armed forces. It has less power and is designed for shorter distances than intercontinental ballistic missile warheads.

Military experts are convinced that the use of nuclear weapons can fundamentally change the nature of war.

The new intelligence came just as the Kremlin began pushing fake narratives about an alleged "dirty bomb" filled with radioactive materials. While the risk of further escalation remains alarmingly high, Biden administration officials and US allies say nuclear tensions have eased after a series of phone calls between Western and Russian counterparts late last month.

Putin's recent statements that Russia saw no point in using nuclear weapons were seen by European officials as part of the Russian dictator's regular practice of stoking tensions.

Meanwhile, in Washington, administration officials say they no longer believe Putin plans to use tactical nuclear weapons or even a "dirty bomb."

"We haven't seen anything to indicate that Putin has decided to use a 'dirty bomb'. It would be the first use of nuclear weapons in 70 years. If that happens, we've made it clear from the beginning what you're going to see a very significant reaction from the international community," US Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd said.