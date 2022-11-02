Russia can attack from Sumy and Zaporizhzhia to surround Armed Forces in east - General Zabrodsky

The Russian occupiers can create two strike groups in the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia directions to try to surround the groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnieper.

As Censor.NET informs, this was written by the First Deputy Chairman of the Council's Defense Committee, a member of the "European Solidarity" faction, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zabrodsky, in the article "Homeland War. Land Military Prospects" for Ukrinform.

According to him, in 2023, the enemy can create two powerful attacks of the group in the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy directions, in particular, thanks to the combat-ready units that will leave Kherson. These groups can try to launch two simultaneous strikes on the Sumy-Poltava-Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia-Dnipro directions, and the Russian Federation group in Donbas must restrain the actions of the Armed Forces and make it impossible to use troops in other directions.

The ultimate goal of such an operation by the occupiers may be the strategic encirclement of the Armed Forces group on the left bank of the Dnieper, as well as forcing Ukraine to negotiate from a position of strength. Zabrodsky notes that such a plan of the enemy is not unexpected for Ukraine, since the Russians considered it back in the spring — individual elements of it the enemy tried to implement.

The general believes that the Russian command can take into account the experience of spring miscalculations with unsuccessful attempts to occupy large settlements and not set the task of capturing large cities in principle, since the main goal will be to cut off the logistics of the Armed Forces in the East, for example, the E50 and M03 highways.

The military commander emphasizes that Ukraine has already strengthened and continues to strengthen the defense in the mentioned areas. He declares that the idea of ​​a strategic encirclement has a more realistic appearance for the Russian Federation from the northern direction. According to Zabrodsky, Ukraine needs to create two operational units to oppose the plans of the Russians — they should consist of 4-5 combined arms brigades, 2-3 tank and 1-2 artillery brigades each.

In total, this is up to 600 tanks, up to 1,100 armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and up to 500 units of barrel and rocket artillery. Zabrodsky emphasizes that, taking into account the planned supplies of weapons and military equipment, as well as the capabilities of Ukrainian industry, such indicators are quite realistic.

The general wrote that the development option mentioned above is the most dangerous, and therefore it is worth predicting the readiness of the eastern group of the Armed Forces for possible long-term autonomous hostilities and operations — primarily this concerns the provision of food, fuel and ammunition. The operations of the eastern group can be limited not only to defense, because under certain conditions the Armed Forces can strike Luhansk and Mariupol, which will radically change the situation at the front.

Zabrodskyi, taking into account the threat from Belarus, insists on the need to create a separate unit in the Polissia and Volhyn directions with a reinforced artillery kit, which will provide fire cover for a few directions for advancing deep into Ukraine and make it possible to build a defense on a wide front.

Summarizing, the military commander emphasizes that other operational and strategic prospects open up provided that the strategic initiative for Ukraine is preserved, when in the spring the Russians will have to play according to the Ukrainian scenario and continue to respond to the actions of the Armed Forces.

"Traditionally, the key factor for us will be time. The most attractive from the point of view of seasonal changes in terrain is the short weather "window" at the end of February - beginning of March, as shown by the events of last spring. The advance of the enemy in the deployment of groups will mean that the Ukrainian command itself will determine when and where it is by his decision that the spring of 2023 will come," the general wrote.