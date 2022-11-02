UN welcomes Russia’s return to "grain agreement"

Permanent representative of the UN in the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, Amir Abdullah, welcomed Moscow’s return to participation in the "grain initiative".

He wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"I welcome the return of the Russian Federation to the implementation of the Black Sea grain initiative to promote the export of food and fertilizers from Ukraine," Abdullah said.

He also thanked Turkey for its assistance and noted that he is looking forward to resuming work with all parties to the agreement.

