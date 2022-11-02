US sees no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons, - White House

The United States does not see any signs that the Russian Federation may be preparing to use nuclear weapons.

This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications in the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

According to him, Russian threats to use nuclear weapons "cause deep concern" and the United States takes them seriously.

"We continue to monitor this as much as possible, and we see no indication that Russia is preparing for such use," Kirby said.

He noted that he had no specific comments on the New York Times report about discussions among the Russian military regarding the use of nuclear weapons.

Earlier, the newspaper reported that Russian military leaders had recently discussed when and how Moscow might use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, raising concerns in Washington and allied capitals.

Read more: UN welcomes Russia’s return to "grain agreement"