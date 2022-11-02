North Korea supplies large shipments of artillery shells to Russia, - White House

North Korea secretly supplies Russia with large batches of artillery shells for use in the war against Ukraine.

This was stated on Wednesday during a telephone briefing by the coordinator of strategic communications of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Back in September, North Korea publicly denied that it intends to supply Russia with ammunition for its use in Ukraine. However, we have information that indicates that the DPRK is secretly providing the Russian war in Ukraine with a significant number of artillery shells," he noted. communications representative of the White House.

